Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Buys 234 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Kate Ringrose bought 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kate Ringrose acquired 283 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £149.99 ($195.96).

Centrica stock opened at GBX 65.92 ($0.86) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.71. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 39.84 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

