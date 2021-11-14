Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $36.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $2,943,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 12,500 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $354,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 330,491 shares in the company, valued at $9,366,114.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,533,569 shares of company stock valued at $436,048,338 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Certara by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Certara by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Certara by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

CERT stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.96. 242,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,915. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of -92.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

