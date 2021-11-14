Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Announces Earnings Results

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 115.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $155.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the period. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

