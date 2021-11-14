Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

