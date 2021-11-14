Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.36 Million Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Materion worth $16,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Materion by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Materion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Materion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Materion by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

MTRN opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

