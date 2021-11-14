Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.60 Million Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,134 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYBT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,297 shares of company stock worth $1,587,308 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

