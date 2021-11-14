Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 34,844 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.05% of Neenah worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 3,923.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 195,363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165,388 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Neenah by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 367,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 529.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 79,181 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Neenah in the 1st quarter valued at $3,263,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neenah alerts:

NYSE:NP opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $875.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.57 and a beta of 1.54. Neenah, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -387.76%.

In related news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $27,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.