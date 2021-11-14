Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 985,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $17,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,135,000 after purchasing an additional 109,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,223,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 112,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 163,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CWK opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,045,746 shares of company stock worth $110,373,706. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWK. Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

