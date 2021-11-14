Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.48% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $15,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.56 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

