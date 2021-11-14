Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,801 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of Harsco worth $16,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harsco by 693.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSC shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Harsco news, SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HSC opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

