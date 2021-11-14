ChatCoin (CHAT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $49,078.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,201.31 or 0.99756746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00049823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00038127 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.56 or 0.00589771 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

