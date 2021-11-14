Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

