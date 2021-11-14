Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FTV opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.