Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $63.82 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

