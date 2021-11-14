China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 3.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of China Automotive Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

