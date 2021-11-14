Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 1,255.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,551 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 167.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -173.33 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.66.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

