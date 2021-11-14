Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cormark

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cormark in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$6.25 price objective on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.68% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

CHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.39.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$4.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.33. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$3.16 and a 12-month high of C$5.34. The firm has a market cap of C$767.45 million and a PE ratio of 57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$199.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

