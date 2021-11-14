CIBC Increases Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$21.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.73.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$18.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.00. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of C$10.70 and a 12-month high of C$18.20. The firm has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

