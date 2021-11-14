CIBC Lowers BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target to C$13.00

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 156.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BBTV to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.58.

Shares of TSE:BBTV opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. BBTV has a 1 year low of C$4.92 and a 1 year high of C$15.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.96. The firm has a market cap of C$144.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

