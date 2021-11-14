CIBC Trims Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Target Price to C$51.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SJ. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.12.

TSE:SJ opened at C$42.77 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$39.95 and a 52 week high of C$54.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.23. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

