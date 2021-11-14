Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.50 billion.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,037. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.81. Cigna has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.35.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

