Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.50 billion.
Shares of CI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,037. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.81. Cigna has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.35.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
