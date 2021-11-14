Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.50 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.35.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $217.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

