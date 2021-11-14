CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.54 million-$781.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

CIR stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $658.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.48.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

