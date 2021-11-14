CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives $47.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. 396,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83. CIT Group has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,698. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.