Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,360 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtuoso Acquisition were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 152,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOSO opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

