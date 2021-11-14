Citadel Advisors LLC Has $10.79 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,963 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 672,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,205,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,498,000 after buying an additional 35,681 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 177,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period.

JPHY opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

