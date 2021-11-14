Citigroup Begins Coverage on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

