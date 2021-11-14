Citigroup Cuts WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $60.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 94.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

