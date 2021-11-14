Citigroup Downgrades Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Nomura has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $3,069,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 234,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 568,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 195,372 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

