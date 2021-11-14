Citigroup Downgrades Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Nomura has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.72.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $3,069,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 234,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 568,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 195,372 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
