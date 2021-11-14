Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average is $71.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.