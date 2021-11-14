Citigroup Raises Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Price Target to $90.00

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DAC. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.50.

Get Danaos alerts:

DAC opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. Danaos has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaos will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaos by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,141,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.