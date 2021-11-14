Citigroup Raises Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $114.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.72.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 83,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $7,324,218.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 266,930 shares of company stock worth $24,617,976 and sold 21,726 shares worth $2,207,583. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.