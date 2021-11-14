Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 2.4% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $49.36 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

