Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$4.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.20 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.090 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTXS. William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of CTXS traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,074. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $145.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 94,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

