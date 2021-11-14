Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.50 Million

Brokerages expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to report $142.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.80 million. Civeo reported sales of $133.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $577.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.80 million to $577.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $614.85 million, with estimates ranging from $606.90 million to $622.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

CVEO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CVEO stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,158. Civeo has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $308.23 million, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35.

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,777 shares of company stock worth $3,514,901. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Civeo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

