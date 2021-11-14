Civitas Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Civitas has a market cap of $76,627.04 and approximately $44.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civitas has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00096472 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001065 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,329,630 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

