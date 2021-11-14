Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of RNP stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.