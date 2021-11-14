Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

COLL opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $673.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58,221 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,057,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.