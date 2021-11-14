Colony Group LLC Buys 8,043 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 45.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in APA by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APA. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

