Colony Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oshkosh by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

