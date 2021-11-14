Colony Group LLC Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,539,000 after purchasing an additional 224,131 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 390,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 433,574 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.31 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.