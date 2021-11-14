Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYLD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2,865.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EYLD stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $38.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.