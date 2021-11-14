Colony Group LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average is $106.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.24 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

