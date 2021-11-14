Colony Group LLC Invests $601,000 in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of SLM by 3,661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,778 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 801.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SLM by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SLM by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after buying an additional 1,358,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SLM by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after buying an additional 1,107,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.34.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

