Colony Group LLC Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,160 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 157,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Carrier Global by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,809,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,549,000 after buying an additional 463,199 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 168,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 91,890 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

