Color Platform (CLR) Trading Down 16.7% This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $412,144.43 and $6.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,837.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $674.64 or 0.01024710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00272640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00249006 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00028511 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

