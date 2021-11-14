Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,031 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,291 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Tapestry worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

