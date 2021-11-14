Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,469 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 929,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

NVO opened at $113.10 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21. The company has a market cap of $266.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.