Comerica Bank Purchases 23,175 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 349,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 53.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 54.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

