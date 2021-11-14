Comerica Bank Sells 38,199 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,199 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ITT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ITT by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ITT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.